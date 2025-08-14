Kingsbridge Community College, is once again celebrating an exceptional year of A Level and Vocational results. Students have achieved impressive outcomes across the board, reflecting their hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of staff and families.
The college continues its tradition of academic excellence, with the majority of students securing places at their first-choice universities and progressing to a wide range of further education, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.
Tilly Giles has received A*s in Art, English Literature, Philosophy and is going off to read Classics at Oxford University. Layla Mahood also received 3 A*s in Art, Psychology and Film. Having recently won a prestigious Arts Scholarship from Salcombe Art Club, she is going to pursue her developing career as a professional artist.
Patrick Gamble got A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Geography and will be attending the University of Manchester to study Medicine. Saskia Cohen, received a Distinction in her Media Diploma and a C for A Level Drama and is going off to train to be a flight attendant.
Harry Parker Swift achieved an A in Physical Education and Bs in French and Geography, he will be going to Newcastle University to Study Modern Languages. Finally, Flick Hatton got a B in Business A Level, a Distinction in Applied Science and a C in Psychology, has secured her place to study at the University of Liverpool to study Computer Science.
KCC’s Sixth Form continues to thrive as a vibrant and inclusive learning community. Students travel from across South Devon to study there, drawn by the college’s excellent reputation, diverse course offer, and consistently strong outcomes. Alongside a broad suite of A Levels, including popular choices like Psychology, Biology and Photography, students also benefit from high-quality Vocational and Work-Based Learning pathways such as the highly successful Media Diploma course.
The most recent Ofsted inspection rated the Sixth Form provision as Good, highlighting the clear and coherent curriculum, high expectations, and effective teaching that supports students to make exceptional progress. Inspectors praised how students build on their prior learning and develop deep understanding through carefully planned teaching.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and everything they have achieved. Their success is a testament to their resilience and ambition, and the dedication of staff who have supported them throughout their seven years at Kingsbridge. It’s a real pleasure to celebrate their accomplishments today.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: “Congratulations to every KCC student collecting results today. Many have been with ESW from their very first day of school, and it’s been a privilege to watch them grow, learn, and now take this next exciting step. We’re immensely proud of all they have achieved and wish them the very best for the future.”
