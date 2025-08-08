South Hams Indoor Bowling Club is inviting new players to give bowls a try this September by offering free taster sessions for prospective members.
Based in the bowls hall at Quayside Leisure Centre, Kingsbridge, the club will be running the sessions on the four Saturday mornings in September, starting at 10am and finishing at midday.
All age groups and levels of ability are welcome to attend, whether you’re completely new to the sport or returning after a break. Coaching will be provided by experienced members of the club, and bowls (known as ‘woods’) will be supplied. The only requirement is that participants wear flat-soled shoes to protect the playing surface.
The indoor season begins in early October and runs through to April. During this time, the club offers a range of opportunities to play, including morning, afternoon and evening internal leagues. There are also competitive fixtures, with men’s and ladies’ representative teams taking part in county-level competitions.
In addition to league and social play, the club also hosts corporate events for businesses, clubs and other organisations. These packages typically include coaching and light refreshments, making them a great way to experience the sport in a fun and relaxed setting.
Every Friday evening from 6.30pm, the club hosts a weekly club night open to all ages and abilities. These informal sessions are an ideal introduction to the game and a chance to meet the other members of the club. The club has it's own bar as well as teas and coffees and is open afterwards, offering visitors an opportunity to socialise and find out more about what the club has to offer.
For more information about the club or to enquire about the September taster sessions, call Dave on 01548 853396.
