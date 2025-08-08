Stagecoach South West is announcing a comprehensive package of service changes set to take effect from late summer 2025.
The updated timetables and routes come following collaboration with Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council, using funding from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.
Peter Knight, Managing Director at Stagecoach South West, said:
"These changes are the result of listening to feedback and working in partnership with local authorities.
"Our goal is to provide better journeys for more people, with improved punctuality and new travel options that reflect real demand across the region."
The timetable Changes from August 31 are:
Services to Dartmouth and Totnes
Service 91 (Dartmouth Park and Ride)
Between Monday September 1 and Sunday September 14 inclusive a 20 minute frequency will operate.
Between Friday October 24 and Sunday October 26 inclusive a 10 minute frequency will operate in connection with the Dartmouth Food Festival.
Service 92 (Dartmouth to Totnes)
Monday to Friday and Saturday short journeys between Dartmouth Pontoon and Dartmouth Park and Ride will not be reinstated following the end of the summer season.
During the late afternoon and early evening, there are some changes to departure times to facilitate other changes and improve journey times.
Service 110 (Marldon – Totnes)
Service 110 will be revised to operate a morning journey at 0800 from Marldon to KEVICS and an afternoon journey at 1525 from KEVICS to Marldon.
Service 80 (previously Service Gold) will provide an alternative journey option for some passengers.
Service GOLD (Plymouth to Paignton via Totnes)
Service GOLD will become known as Service 80 from August 31, which is another step forward in our network simplification strategy.
Service (school) SD3 (South Devon College – Kingsbridge)
Minor timing changes to improve reliability and punctuality.
Service 1A (Sherford to George Park and Ride via City Centre and Derriford Hospital)
Minor timing changes to improve reliability and punctuality.
Service 1A will no longer operate into the City Centre towards Sherford.
There is no change to the route for journeys towards George Park and Ride.
In partnership with Plymouth City Council, the Sunday and Public Holiday timetable on Service 1A will be enhanced, with alternate journeys extending to and from the City Centre to Derriford Hospital during the main part of the day.
This timetable enhancement will provide a co-ordinated and combined 30 minute frequency between the City Centre and Derriford Hospital between Services 1 and 1A.
Sherford and Plymstock residents will also gain access to a direct service to Derriford Hospital on Sunday and Public Holidays.
Service 4 (City Centre to Plympton via Plymstock Broadway and Sherford)
Minor timing changes to improve reliability and punctuality.
A small number of poorly used journeys will be withdrawn from the timetable:
0600 Monday to Friday journey from City Centre to Plympton.
2010 Monday to Saturday journey from City Centre to Plympton.
2110 Monday to Saturday journey from City Centre to Plympton.
2105 Monday to Friday / 2101 Saturday journey from Plympton to City Centre.
2205 Monday to Friday / 2201 Saturday journey from Plympton to Wakehams Quarry.
Service 59 (Plymouth to George Junction via Lee Moor).
