Christmas has come early for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team as they have introduced their brand new Coastguard Rescue Vehicle (CRV) .
It is a rugged and reliable Toyota Hilux, now proudly carrying the callsign Kingsbridge Mobile 1.
This powerful 4x4 with purpose-built racking and lighting solutions will support their coastal rescue operations.
It’s equipped to carry all their technical rescue gear, comprehensive first aid supplies, water rescue equipment, stretchers for casualty care and much more.
Its off-road capability means they can get closer to the scene faster and safer no matter the terrain.
In a coastal emergency you can dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
