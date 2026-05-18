A heritage railway based in South Devon, known for its steam trains and historic atmosphere, has introduced a new addition to its fleet that combines period character with modern engineering and accessibility.
The South Devon Railway (SDR) has launched buffet car 35327, a fully refurbished carriage offering passengers fresh food, local produce and freshly ground coffee, all served from a vehicle that still reflects its 1960s origins.
At first glance, the carriage retains the look and feel of its era. Inside, the design has been carefully updated to create a bright, open space where passengers can sit together, with a dedicated room for up to four wheelchair users to travel alongside friends and family.
Behind the counter, the technology tells a different story. The buffet car is powered entirely by batteries, with no generator or bottled gas.
Energy stored overnight is used to run a full suite of equipment, including a bean-to-cup coffee machine, hot-water boiler, fridges, draught-beer cooling system, and lighting.
During the day, the system is supported by power generated from the movement of the train itself.
It is a quieter and more efficient approach that fits alongside the railway’s wider efforts to operate more sustainably while maintaining the heritage experience visitors expect.
The offering on board also reflects a strong local focus. Beer is sourced from Dartmoor Brewery, cider from Hunts of Totnes, soft drinks from Luscombe in Buckfastleigh and cakes from Foxcombe Bakehouse in Okehampton. The introduction of a bean-to-coffee facility has already proved popular with passengers.
Carriage 35327 has had a varied life before arriving in its current form. Built by British Railways at Wolverton in 1962, it originally featured passenger compartments, a luggage space and a guard’s section.
It was later converted into a courier van for transporting high-security loads, complete with space for security personnel.
After a period in storage at Meldon Quarry on Dartmoor, it arrived at the South Devon Railway in 2021, where it was initially used as a generator vehicle for Polar Express services.
Over the past year, it has been extensively rebuilt, balancing modern requirements with its historic structure. The result, SDR say, is a carriage that continues to reflect its past while meeting the expectations of today’s passengers.
“This carriage has had an interesting journey to get here,” said Ernest Elsworth Wilson, General Manager of South Devon Railway.
“What we have now is something that respects its history but also works for how people travel today.
“It gives passengers a comfortable space, improves accessibility and allows us to offer a better on board experience, while also reducing the need for traditional power sources,” he added.
Buffet car 35327 is now in service, offering passengers a different way to experience the South Devon Railway, one that combines heritage, comfort and a more considered approach to how it operates.
The South Devon Railway Trust is an educational charity, whose aims are to advance public education in the history and development of railway transportation systems, in particular by the preservation, operation and exhibiting of railway vehicle systems and equipment, and to foster and support railway preservation.
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