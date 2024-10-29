On Sunday Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were asked by Falmouth Coastguard to help South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust with an injured walker on the coastal path near to Hope Cove.
Once on scene the team located the casualty who had suffered from a lower leg injury, and was unable to walk any further.
The team provided casualty care, and with light fading evacuated the casualty off the coastal path.
The injured walker was then taken onwards to hospital and the team packed away their gear and headed back to station.
