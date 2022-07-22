Kingsbridge Care Hub unveils plaque to accompany Community Mosaic

The eagle eyed amongst residents of Kingsbridge may have noticed the shiny new plaque sitting alongside the fabulous community mosaic created to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which adorns the Kingsbridge Care Hub.

The mosaic was unveiled during the Care Hub’s Jubilee Garden Party by Town Mayor Philip Cole and one of the generous funders who made it all possible, South Hams District Councillor Denise O’Callaghan. However, as Suzi Garrod, Care Hub Centre Manager explained, ‘We always knew there needed to be a plaque alongside with the important detail – and now there is!”

The Descriptive plaque to accompany the Community Mosaic ( Kingsbridge Care Hub ) ( Kingsbridge Care Hub )

On Monday July 18, the mosaic’s designer Michelle McQuinn joined the co-funders, South Hams District Councillor Susan Jackson and Devon County Councillor Julian Brazil for lunch at the Care Hub and, together with Suzi and Chairman Graham Smith, unveiled the explanatory plaque.

Suzi added, “We felt it was very important to acknowledge both the incredible design work by Michelle and the huge generosity of the funders without whom the mosaic simply could not have happened. The project brought so many people of all ages together to contribute their own pieces and celebrate such an amazing milestone and that is why, for us, the most important line on the plaque is the last one … “Created by the community”.

The Unveiling of the Community Mosaic on Jubilee Weekend ( Tom Ladds ) ( Tom Ladds )