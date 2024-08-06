Kingsbridge Care Hub was a hive of activity on Sunday, August 3, when they hosted their first Table Top Sale for local arts, crafts and produce.
The morning was hugely successful, raising around £700.
Everyone who took part complimented the great atmosphere and with the Care Hub's breakfast on offer, it was definitely the place to be.
Volunteer Chairman Graham Smith said “We are delighted with the generous response we had, both from sellers who snapped up the tables as soon as we announced we were holding it and all those who came along to support the event, many of whom stayed for coffee and cake, a full English and everything in between. We just made it to the end before the bacon ran out, we served so much!”
Everyone is keen to hold another Table Top Sale so do look out for details of the next date and don’t forget to pop your name down for a table so you don’t miss out.
“It was great to see the building so full, just as a community hub should be, and given our ideal location, we are so easy for people to access and enjoy,” added Graham.