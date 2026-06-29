Families in Ivybridge are being invited to help shape plans for a safer, more modern play area at Blackthorn Drive.
South Hams District Council has launched a consultation to hear what local residents, parents, carers and children would like to see at the play park, which sits between St Peter’s Way and Gorse Way.
The Council wants the new space to be welcoming, fun and accessible, with equipment that encourages children to be active, play outdoors and enjoy time with friends and family.
Improving play areas is part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting health and wellbeing across the South Hams, making sure children have good-quality outdoor spaces close to home.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Neighbourhood Services and Leisure, said: “We want this play area to be shaped by the people who know it best, the families who use it, and especially the children who will enjoy it.
“Children often have brilliant ideas about what makes a play area exciting, challenging and fun, so we would really like to hear from them.
“Whether you live nearby, visit the area or bring children or grandchildren here to play, please take a few minutes to share your thoughts.
“By taking part, residents can help us create a space that works well for local families now and in the future.”
SHDC is specifically asking for regular user feedback of this play area to respond, as outside comments may alter the results of the survey for the local children.
They are looking to improve the play area as the equipment is dated and has reached the end of its useful life.
They are planning to replace the equipment and safety surfacing within the fenced play area, and to make the space a more exciting one for local children and the community.
The consultation is open until Friday July 25.
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