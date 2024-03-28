The Kingsbridge Annual Town Meeting is being held on Saturday (April 6) between 10am and 2pm in the Market Hall on Fore Street. It’s to provide a chance for electors to receive reports on local council business and to discuss community matters.
It is being held as a drop-in session (rather than a formal meeting in the Council Offices).
This is a great opportunity to meet your Town Councillors face-to-face, offer up your own ideas, come up to speed with the latest news and get that nagging issue ‘off your chest’.
How will the Town Council spend its portion of your council tax in the new financial year 2024/25 (which is £91.91 for a Band D property having been increased at 4.2 per cent in line with inflation).
There is also a Flooding Awareness Event running at the same time and provides a chance to say how you have been affected by flooding. You could become a flood warden.
It will also highlight ways to protect your property.
Kingsbridge Town Council is the local authority closest to Kingsbridge residents.
They are consulted on almost everything that happens in the community and are responsible for a wide range of public realm business in the town.
Whether you are at work, rest or play the Town Council is probably involved in your lives to a greater or lesser extent.
Town Councillors will be available to talk to you about topical matters and take your questions.
