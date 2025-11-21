Kingsbridge-based skincare specialist, Carole Lacey, has been named Advanced Aesthetician of the Year at the 2025 BABTAC & CIBTAC Awards, one of the most respected and meticulously judged events in the professional beauty and aesthetics industry.
With a career spanning more than 40 years, Carole has dedicated her life to understanding skin at its deepest level, combining advanced clinical technology with a gentle, personalised approach to treatment. Carole continually updates her training and education to ensure her clients receive the very best in evidence-led skincare, regenerative therapies, and wellbeing-focused facial treatments.
The BABTAC & CIBTAC Awards are widely recognised as a marker of excellence in the industry, known for their high standards, ethical focus, and thorough judging process. Winning this award places Carole among the leading aesthetic practitioners in the UK and acknowledges her commitment to client safety, professional development, and outstanding treatment results.
Speaking about the award, Carole said:
“This award reflects 40 years of devotion to skin health, education, and the belief that every person deserves to feel confident in their own skin. I have always seen my work as both science and care, continuously learning, refining, and evolving so I can bring the very best to my clients. To be recognised by BABTAC, in such a rigorously judged and respected national award, is truly an honour.”
Organized by the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC) and the Confederation of International Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (CIBTAC), the awards celebrate individuals, spas, and employers for their skill, innovation, and contribution to the industry.
The 2025 event announced winners in categories like Advanced Aesthetician, Beauty Therapist, and Rising Star.
BABTAC & CIBTAC Awards is the founder of Waterside Aesthetics, a private, ‘appointment only’ skincare clinic located by the Kingsbridge estuary.
Her treatments attract clients from across the Southwest and beyond, known for their transformative results and nurturing experience.
