A derelict Kingsbridge site has been reborn as a modern house of worship, officially unveiled on November 8 as dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses and local residents celebrated the opening of the town’s new Kingdom Hall. Visitors at the open day spoke warmly of the hall’s transformation and upgraded facilities.
The new hall, on Lower Union Road, replaces the former Kingdom Hall tucked down an alley off Fore Street, which had become too small and impractical for growing congregation. The updated location offers step-free access, a lift, improved facilities for older or less mobile individuals, and space for young families with pushchairs.
Built almost entirely by volunteers, the project stands out as one of Kingsbridge’s most substantial community refurbishments in recent years. More than 790 volunteers from across the UK contributed between March and October 2025, with over 95% of the work completed by Jehovah’s Witnesses. Many brought professional trade experience, while others learned on site. Project overseers Reuben and Sarah Waddingham described the atmosphere as “very happy” because “everyone wanted to be there.”
Designers worked closely with the Kingsbridge congregation to ensure the hall reflected local needs. A key aspect was long-term flood protection, prompting a major redesign that saw the entire internal floor level raised by 1.2 metres.
The building — once Savill’s Funeral Directors — had deteriorated after years of disuse and required extensive safety work. Volunteers faced two major challenges: significant asbestos removal and the protection of a resident bat colony. Specialist-trained volunteers carried out what the Waddinghams described as “the largest asbestos clearance their teams had ever undertaken”, totalling 10,000 tonnes of hazardous material.
At the same time, volunteers worked closely with an ecologist to ensure bats living in the structure were protected. Construction was adjusted to accommodate their needs, resulting in a purpose-built “bat hotel,” dedicated flight zones, and new bat boxes around the property.
Despite the scale of the renovation, the design remains simple and functional. A Witness architect described the finished hall as “a beautiful gift to the community.” The building includes a 96-seat auditorium, educational spaces and accessibility features. It is also believed to be the first Kingdom Hall in the UK fitted with solar panels, reducing running costs and lowering its carbon footprint.
For Reuben and Sarah Waddingham, who oversaw the refurbishment as part of their national role, the project is particularly meaningful. “To renovate a building that had stood derelict for so many years was a privilege,” they said. “Now it attracts attention for positive reasons and contributes to the wider community.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses emphasise open access to their meetings, which focus on Bible education and spiritual support. Sessions are held every Sunday at 10am and Thursday at 7:15pm, and the public are welcome to attend. Entry is free and no collections are taken.
With its mix of volunteer spirit, environmental consideration, and sensitive restoration of local heritage, the new Kingdom Hall now stands as one of the town’s most striking examples of community-led redevelopment.
