The Royal British Legion is the UK's leading Armed Forces charity and one of its largest membership organisations. Members get together through the network of branches and clubs all over the country and overseas to participate in social, fundraising and welfare activities.
Locally the Ivybridge branch along with others across the South Hams got together last weekend to remember the fallen.
The Ivybridge Branch meetings normally take place on the first Wednesday of the month at the Constitutional Club. 7.00pm for 7.30pm start, all are welcome.
The next meeting will be the AGM on November 22 also at the Constitutional Club. All members are welcome to attend.
You don't need to be a club member to attend the meetings.
The November remembrance events are the main fundraising opportunities but financial help is needed throughout the year.
To make a donation by phone call the fundraising support team on 0345 845 1945