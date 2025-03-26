CONTROVERSIAL entertainer Katie Hopkins has criticised a decision to pull her stand-up appearance in Tavistock.
The outspoken former tabloid columnist is urging The Wharf to consider cancelling her ‘Batshxt Bonkers Britain’ comedy tour’s visit on May 2.
This follows an outcry by some in the town over her planned appearance.
A petition was mounted against the entertainer’s appearance and several councillors reportedly objected to the venue.
Katie told the Times: “I was delighted to be asked by the manager of The Wharf to bring my latest stand up comedy tour ‘Batsh*t Bonkers Britain’ to Tavistock on May 2. This tour is fully SOLD OUT across the four nations. It is an opportunity to gather together and laugh at the madness we are surrounded by, and at me.
“According to the MD of The Wharf, she came under pressure from three local councillors to cancel the event, threatening difficulties with any renewal on the lease. I am very clear. If you want to come to my show, buy a ticket. If you don’t, don’t.
“Why do three councillors believe they have the right to dictate what others can hear or enjoy? I respect their right not to attend. We have urged The Wharf to reconsider their position and remain determined to bring hope and laughter in difficult times. “
The Wharf has been approached for comment. It is leased by the management from West Devon Borough Council.