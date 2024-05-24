Emerging music talent, Katie Grace Harris from Oxfordshire is heading to the Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum on June 22 with cellist Andy Nice to stage a concert in the walled garden.
This is part of a collaborative project between Katie and the museum to record and film Katie’s song Haul Away Hallsands, which is written about Elizabeth Prettejohn and the local Hallsands tragedy.
Katie explains:
“We visited the Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum when I was a child and I was fascinated by the pictures and stories from Hallsands.
Now as an adult and a professional musician I have returned to these tales from social history as inspiration for my songs.
Hallsands was one of the first stories that I wrote about and it features on my debut album.
I am delighted to be working with the museum to film the finished song, Haul Away Hallsands in the Victorian kitchen and to play a concert for everyone in the walled garden”.
Katie’s is a folk/acoustic singer-songwriter who weaves her tales using piano, piano accordion, mountain dulcimer, stomp board and shruti-box.
She's a singer and story-weaver with a fast-growing reputation in the UK Folk world.
She is joined on cello by Andy Nice who has played with everyone from Sade to Tindersticks and even Cradle of Filth.
The eagle eyed might also spot him as the cellist in the 1995 BBC version of Pride and Prejudice.
Katie’s music has been described as:
‘Boot thumping, heart filling, contemporary British folk songs, based on real stories from social history’
You can find out more about Katie on her website: www.katiegraceharris.com
Doors open at 6pm.
Tickets include a ploughman’s platter and can be bought from the museum by phone: 01548 853235 or email: [email protected]
Reviews and accolades:
‘A rising star on the contemporary folk scene’ Mike Davies – folking.com
‘Integrity pours out of her and her music’ – Reg Meuross
‘Very exciting…all sorts of lovely things on this album’ - Genevieve Tudor, BBC Radio
‘Don't miss any opportunity to catch up with her and her music’ - Ginnie Redstone. Oxford Folk Festival