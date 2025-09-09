A local councillor and activist who dedicated his life to supporting the wider community has passed away at the age of 75.
Chris Robillard had served as a deputy mayor and town councillor in Totnes and as a councillor in Bovey Tracey.
He was well respected for playing an active role in the community and was a dedicated campaigner across a range of issues.
Born in February 1950 in Torquay, Chris grew up with his twin Colin and older brother Raymond.
His father had been posted to the Middle East during the Second World War and had spent time as a prisoner of war in Italy. Chris later told the story of his father’s escape from enemy capture in the book, ‘From Barry to Bari’.
His interest in the period also led him to establish a publishing company to tell the untold true stories of Second World War heroes, including the tale of Sydney Jones and his wife who helped allied airmen in Germany-occupied France. He also gave history talks to local heritage organisations.
‘It all linked to who he was,’ said Chris’ daughter, Lisa Robillard Webb. ‘His father’s story shaped his childhood, and he was passionate about justice for people.’
Chris started working life as a commercial apprentice at Centrax before joining the Department of Health and Security (DHSS). He became heavily involved with trade unions and was a committed member of the Labour Party for over 50 years. After leaving the DHSS, Chris set up one of the first employee benefits schemes with discounts and vouchers.
‘Activism was always a part of him,’ Lisa noted. ‘He never questioned it. He was a real humanitarian.’
This activism saw Chris promoting Fairtrade, opposing apartheid, and being extremely proactive in the miners’ strikes - a role that was recognised in the 1990s when he was presented with a Davy Lamp engraved with his name in recognition of the work he did with the Tredegar Colliery.
‘He was always for the underdog,’ Lisa observed. ‘It was almost a calling for him.’
Bovey Tracey mayor councillor Sheila Brooke agreed: ‘He was interested in everything and he was a great person to advocate for a cause.’
When he served on Totnes Town Council he fought to save Dartington College of Art escalating the issue to the High Court and the European Parliament.
Later, in Bovey Tracey, he re-established Fair Trade in the town and was instrumental in building the Bovey’s relationship with France through the Twinning Association.
‘He had a superb love for France and he was adamant that he would keep relations between the two towns. It wasn’t just about friendship,’ Lisa explained. ‘He was very determined that when you understand and connect with people they become your friends.’
Chris also enjoyed being physically active. He adored rugby and he was talented at racquet sports, particularly squash and tennis.
‘Even after his stroke, he carried on played old codgers’ tennis,’ Lisa pointed out.
Despite his ‘roughty-toughty’ rugby image, Chris was very sentimental about his family and he was devoted to his three daughters and his wife, Barbara.
A celebration of Chris Robillard’s life takes place at 11am on Wednesday September 17 at Newton Abbot Tennis Club followed by a wake at midday. Donations can be made to Stroke UK.
