South Hams Ramblers have created a Festival of Walks this summer, where they are offering for people to join them on the choice of a short or long walk every day from June 12th to 18th.
The walks will allow people to explore more of South Devon’s country side, coastal walks and estuaries.
They said of the event: “No need to book, just turn up early at the meeting point with your boots, appropriate clothing and something to drink and eat on the way.”
The walks will cover ground all over the South Hams, with walks across Dartmoor, along the coast, and through the country side. The walks range from 4 to 11 miles, and ramblers have the option to choose the shorter or longer trail.
The full list is available online, so for more information and updates go to:
www.ramblers.org.uk/south-hams