It’s official – choral singing is good for you!
Want a fresh challenge? Why not try singing in a choir?
Apparently over 2 million people sing regularly in choirs in the UK, of which community choirs form the largest group. But why does this particular activity remain so popular? What is it about singing that draws so many people out from their homes each week to sing together?
Dr Keith Myerson, Chair of Dartmouth’s Britannia Choral Society, explains it like this:
“People who sing in groups always say how much better they feel afterwards.
“So we have suspected for a long time that there must be health benefits arising from it, and now new scientific studies have shown this to be true.
“Broadly speaking, there are benefits to our physiology, our psychology and our social interactions.
“Putting it simply, people who sing just feel better - they enjoy an enhanced sense of wellbeing with an improved mood leading to a healthier happier life.’
So how does this happen?
Physiologically, this is partly due to the release of endorphins, our body’s own natural antidote to pain, with a release of oxytocin.
It also boosts our immune systems, with a reduction in cortisone, reduced blood pressure and improved sleep.
Singers feel more positive and more confident with social interactions, so it’s a great antidote to social isolation. And singing keeps brains active and healthy too.’
But most of all, singing is fun!
‘Britannia Choral Society is holding an open rehearsal on Wednesday September 10 at St Clement’s Church, Dartmouth at 7.30pm.
If you enjoy singing, why not come along and give it a try?
We are very friendly, and it’s free, no obligations! ‘
‘It does help if you can read music but you won’t be expected to sight read and there are no auditions.
You just need to be able to sing in tune and be willing to learn the music.
The musical director is Robin Stubbs, Director of Music at Plymouth College Preparatory School.
Dr Myerson added: “Robin has a wonderful way of making rehearsals fun, whilst bringing out the best in us.
“We sing some of the finest music ever written.”
Britannia Choral Society was founded at the Royal Naval College nearly 80 years ago.
In those days, the choir consisted of cadets and staff at the College, with only a few local civilian singers.
In the 1980’s, changes within the College resulted in the choir becoming an independent, self-supporting society which has thrived under successive directors, with a reputation for fine performances and an interesting and varied musical repertoire.
The choir performs regularly, and the next big event, a Concert of Remembrance featuring Rutter’s Requiem, will be held at 7.30pm on November 8 at St Clement’s Church.
Following this the Family Christmas Concert will be held at 4pm on December 20 at St Saviour’s Church and will include Messiah choruses and Carols for all.
They rehearse on Wednesday evenings in St Clement's Church, Dartmouth from 7pm-9pm, starting on September 10 and will continue through to the Spring concert.
‘Tickets and further details are available from the website at: britanniachoir.org’
