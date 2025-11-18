South Hams District Council has announced that they are once again supporting local businesses this Christmas.
Their campaign encourages everyone, residents and visitors alike, to shop on our high streets and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
They are offering free Christmas parking in selected town centre car parks on key dates over the Christmas season.
The dates for Kingsbridge are Saturday December 13 and Saturday December 20.
Dartmouth - Saturday November 29 and Saturday Devember 13 at Mayor’s Avenue.
Ivybridge- Saturday December 6 and Saturday December 13.
Salcombe- Tuesday December 2 and Saturday December 13.
and Totnes- Thursday November 27, Tursday December 4, December 11 and December 18.
For more information on events and offers, visit the District Council's Christmas events page: https://tinyurl.com/4vjkabyc
