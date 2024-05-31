It was Kingsbridge versus Chillington (and Plymouth) on Come Dine With Me: The Professionals on Channel 4.
The winner was Twenty Seven with Jamie Rogers in Mill Street Kingsbridge whIch wowed the others with a starter of smoked haddock & quail’s egg ravioli, a main of Dexter beef with Jerusalem artichoke and dessert of blackcurrant souffle and cream cheese ice cream.
Jamie and Claire won the £1000 prize with The Bear and Blacksmith in Chillington (now closed) and Honky Tonk’s grazing and plonk in Plymouth coming in joint second.
Jamie explained how they got on the show: “We saw it online and thought we’d give it a go.
‘We actually got a call within 20 minutes as they wanted the diversity of the fine dining.
He told us how he got started: “I began aged 12 in a local pub and I’ve worked my way up the ranks ever since.
“I started off in Beesands and moved from there to Plymouth and worked for the Tanner brothers, quite a lot of decent restaurants in Devon and I opened Twenty Seven when I was 27.
Jamie’s trajectory hasn’t always been smooth as he told us: “At the age of 15/16 I ended up in the Youth Offenders institute but that’s when I turned my life around because I said I’m never coming back here again.
“I put all the effort that I was using to be naughty into my career and everytime it got tough I thought this could be worse, I could be back in prison.”
The restaurant won Devon Best Fine Dining Restaurant twice, Taste of the West Best Restaurant, Trencherman’s Guide Best Lockdown Creativity award, Michelin Plate double rosetted and Muddy Stilettos Best Restaurant last month so we’re on a roll.
Jamie’s Partner and front of house Claire Chesswas-Janes said: “It was frightening but fun and we really enjoyed ourselves over the week’s filming.
“We had to do everything five or six times and the children (Bryony, Darcy and Jayden) were all involved as well.”