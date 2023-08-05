A DARTMOUTH man has been jailed for a month for driving while disqualified.
Vinny Rycroft, aged 31, of Britannia Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while disqualified, one at Kingswear and the other at Torquay. He received a 29 month driving ban and a month’s imprisonment for each of the above charges. The court decided he would spend 12 weeks in jail.
The magistrates’ court gave the imprisonment reasons: ‘The offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified. Reason for custody: because the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence, offences committed within 16 days of receiving suspended sentence for disqualified driving.’
His driving licence was endorsed on two charges of driving without insurance but no separate penalty was imposed.