Amber O’Grove, 31, has been handed a restraining order and hefty compensation order for assaulting a man last September in Ivybridge.
Appearing at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court on Wednesday 2 July, Ms O’Grove was sentenced for stealing a necklace, destroying a computer and beating her victim on 18 September 2024.
After pleading guilty to the charges, the judge ordered Ms O’Grove to complete a rehabilitation programme, pay £930 in compensation, was fined £120 and issued with a restraining order from the victim.
The perpetrator had faced up to 15 months in prison and an unlimited fine.
It has not been made clear the motivation behind the attack but is believed the pair were known to each other.
