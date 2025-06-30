South Hams's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 30 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 7pm July 2 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 7pm July 7 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Voss Farm entry slip road closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge, carriageway closure for carriageway renewals, diversion via B3213.
• A38, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Harbourneford, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.