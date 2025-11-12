Earlier this month, students from Ivybridge Community College immersed themselves in the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.
Students were challenged to programme AI-powered cameras to identify objects.
First, they trained cameras to recognise images of submarines as 'not a threat'.
Then came the real brain-teaser: interpreting witness statements to draw an Undiscovered Submersible Object (USO).
Their cameras were then reprogrammed to recognise their drawn USO (whether shark, whale, or mystery creature) as a 'threat', triggering the launch of a paper aeroplane.
The students were completely engaged, asking questions and showcasing problem-solving skills throughout the session!
ICC would like to thank Hyett Education and their dedicated STEM partners, The Royal Air Force and the Defence Nuclear Enterprise, for making this opportunity possible, and to Eko for funding it.
