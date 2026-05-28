Ivybridge Community College has issued congratulations to student Millie Hatfield on her incredible performance with SJ Performing Arts.
Millie took centre stage as the lead in Matilda.
A spokesperson said: “We could not be prouder of everything she achieved.
“Since September, she has shown immense dedication and commitment, spending most of her weekends in rehearsals alongside the talented SJ musical theatre cast.
“Seeing the hard work, determination, and pure passion that Millie and her fellow performers poured into this production has been nothing short of inspiring.
“Taking on a role as iconic and demanding as Matilda is no small feat, but Millie rose to the challenge with confidence, immense talent and a true love for the stage in what was a high energy show.”
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