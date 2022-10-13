“My cancer journey started in March 2022 when I noticed a discrepancy between the size of my testicles but had no other common signs or symptoms. After building up the courage I booked an appointment to see my local GP. “My GP was concerned about the difference in size of my left to my right and arranged for me to attend an urgent ultrasound at Derriford Hospital. “Blood work was taken and I was asked to return to the chestnut unit to have a consultation with a specialist.“I was made aware that I had three small cysts on my left testicle which was the one I had least concerns about initially. I was informed that a biopsy was not an option as this can aggravate the potential cancer tumours and that my left testicle would have to be removed. “I was swiftly booked in for an operation which led me to be off work for eight weeks due to my role as an aviation firefighter. After the operation I waited four weeks for the biopsy results which I received on the May 4. “The oncology department confirmed that I did in fact have testicular cancer of the what was left testicle and discussed with me further treatment moving forward. “I was advised by the oncology specialist that it would be hugely beneficial for me to undergo a round of Carboplatin chemotherapy and was booked off for a further eight weeks. It was at this point I was introduced to the charity Dash Of Silver