Ivybridge Library are starting up new Digital Skills sessions to help people learn basic computer skills and grow in confidence with the digital world. These sessions are free and run by a volunteer, and they will take place every Monday at 10am-12pm from Monday February 6th.
A spokesperson for the library said: “Digital skills are important for navigating our modern world, but many people in our community have never had the opportunity to develop them. Keeping in touch with friends and family, accessing health services, getting good deals, and job hunting are just some of the things we are being encouraged to do online.
“If this all makes you feel anxious and left behind, then Ivybridge Library is here to help. The library is launching a new service to help people access the online world.”
From February 6th, a library volunteer will be available every week to help people learn digital skills using a range of online courses, which are being provided by the Good Things Foundation. The charity’s mission is to fix the digital divide – for good.
Pip, library volunteer and digital champion says: “digital skills are easy to learn, you just need time, access to a computer and someone to help you on the way. That’s what I am here to do. I will be able to help people log on to the library’s computers, identify what course(s) they want to do, and then help them work through that course needed.”
The scheme means that people can access the help they need in a comfortable learning space.
Ros Parkes, library supervisor says: “supporting people to get online and access information is a key role for libraries and I am delighted that Pip is volunteering her time in this way. I’m looking forward to welcoming those who find computers daunting to the library and very much hope Monday mornings will be a time people can find out what the Internet can offer.”
All library members are able to use library computers for 2 hours every day, free of charge.