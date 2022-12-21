Ivybridge library are celebrating Christmas with various events for the local community to enjoy.
This week they have been busy getting creative, with a craft workshops running from December 20 where visitors got to work making paper elves, and another craft-orientated exercise, of making ‘stained glass’ stass from coloured pape. The sessions will run until December 23. Sessions run in the morning from 10.30am-12pm, and no booking for the sessions is needed. This will give children something to do during their Christmas break, creating a warm and welcoming space. The library have suggested those getting involved make a donation of £1.
The events are for both children and adults, and are an opportunity for people to experience festivities in a community environment.
After Christmas, the library are hosting ‘Twixmas’ activities for adults in the lull period between Christmas and New Year.
This will be a session where visitors can get Tech help for any new IT gadgets they might have gotten for Christmas this takes place on December 30th, from 10.45am-12.30pm.
This is a chance to assist people who may not be used to using their gadgets, and is open to all who want to learn more about what they can do with their devices.
Then, on December 30th, the library are hosting a ‘fun Board Game afternoon’, taking place in the aftenroon, from 2pm-4.30pm.
As some people are alone during the winter season, and the temperatures have been dropping dramatically, events like this are extremely important to make people feel supported by the community, and Ivybridge library are doing their bit to ensure this happens this Christmas time. Libraries are integral to the community, as a hub for socialising and making sure people don’t feel alone.
Other libraries are also doing their bit this winter time, with Kingsbridge library recently being made into a warm hub, where people can go to be safe and warm as energy costs rise and many households feel the pinch.