To help people of all ages cope with the impact of being a victim or witness of crime, a dedicated website is available to enable them, as well as their families, to get the tailored support they need.
Victim Care, a resource provided by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), is aimed at making the journey to seeking support easier as well as also providing essential information for victims and witnesses who find themselves having to navigate through the complex criminal justice system.
Across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, the OPCC funds more than 40 wide ranging support services for adults and children regardless of whether the crime has been reported to the police or where and when it happened. In 2024/25, 32,977 victims were supported by those services.
Many of those were signposted to appropriate services by Devon & Cornwall Police Victim Care Unit (VCU), also funded by the OPCC. Among those services is Victim Support which has been recommissioned for a further two years to help victims of crime access independent and specialist support. The service is now also being offered to those age 16 and above, rather than just adults.
Last year, Victim Support helped more than 3,000 victims. The crimes they are subjected to can include assault, burglary, crime abroad, cybercrime and online fraud, low level risk domestic abuse, hate crime, criminal damage, rural crime and murder or manslaughter.
Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are responsible for commissioning services to support victims, reduce reoffending and improve community safety.
Alison Hernandez, PCC for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “Providing timely and free support for victims has and will remain a significant priority in my Police and Crime Plan.
“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of crime to visit the Victim Care website to see what help is available and how to access it, either through Victim Support or the Devon & Cornwall Police Victim Care Unit.
Heather Welch, Victim Support Area Manager for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “It’s an honour to provide this vital service and we’re delighted it’s been expanded to include 16 and 17-year-olds so we can also help younger people navigate the physical and emotional challenges of crime and its aftermath.
“Crime affects everyone differently but can have long-lasting consequences and leave many victims feeling traumatised, angry, upset or frightened. Every victim deserves to feel safe, heard and supported, and our support staff are here to help anyone who needs us. For free, independent and confidential advice and support, regardless of when the crime happened or whether it’s been reported to the police, call us on 0300 303 0554 or visit www.victimsupport.org.uk.”
Support is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm with flexibility for weekend support if needed, along with access is its 24/7 national helpline.
If you have been affected by crime, please visit Devon and Cornwall - Victim Support or call 0808 1689 111.
Alternatively, to find out more about wider victim support available, visit the Victim Care Devon & Cornwall website at https://victimcare-dc.org/
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