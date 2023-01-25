South Hams District Council and Plan B Management Solutions have made a donation to Ivybridge Foodbank to support their work in the community.
Plan B is an environmental consultancy business which specialises in the fields of waste collection, grounds maintenance and street cleansing.
The company teamed up with the council to donate 828 food items.
Cllr Keith Baldry, South Hams Principal Waste Officer Hayley Duffy, Craig Cutajar and Maz Akhtar from Plan B visited the foodbank on January 18th to make the donation. Some of the food donated was long life, and will go into the foodbank’s warehouse, while some will be distributed in food parcels in the days and weeks ahead.
Cllr Keith Baldry, who is South Hams Executive Member for Waste & Recycling, said: “I am delighted that Plan B have made this suggestion to support one of our local foodbanks in this way... The work that is being done by organisations like the Ivybridge Foodbank is proving vital for residents who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. I take my hat off to all of the volunteers involved with foodbanks across the district and the country.”
Plan B carry out management services for the Council’s new waste service, which launched on October 3rd. The company works for several local authorities across the country, and has supported foodbanks across the country in areas where they work.
Maz Akhtar, managing director at Plan B Management Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Ivybridge Foodbank. We work with councils up and down the country, to develop services for local communities.”
John Schaffert, a trustee for Ivybridge Foodbank, said: “We’d like to thank both Plan B and South Hams District Council for this kind donation. Every bit of support we can get like this is vitally important.”
Ivybridge Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust’s nationwide network of foodbanks. A dedicated team of trustees and volunteers work all week to prepare food parcels for those in need. The foodbank operates from Ivybridge Methodist Church every Wednesday from 9.a.m. to 3 p.m.