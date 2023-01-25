Cllr Keith Baldry, who is South Hams Executive Member for Waste & Recycling, said: “I am delighted that Plan B have made this suggestion to support one of our local foodbanks in this way... The work that is being done by organisations like the Ivybridge Foodbank is proving vital for residents who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. I take my hat off to all of the volunteers involved with foodbanks across the district and the country.”