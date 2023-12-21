Famed for its craftsmanship, quality and distinctive flavour profiles, Salcombe Distilling Co., proud creators of Salcombe Gin, is thrilled to announce their multi-award-winning flagship gins ‘Start Point’ and ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ are now available at numerous airport duty-free stores. The exciting development allows travellers to purchase Salcombe Gin at prominent airport locations including Heathrow T2, T3, T4, T5, London Gatwick North and South terminals, London Stansted Airport, Manchester Airport terminals 1, 2 and 3 and Bristol Airport. Further expansions are planned, with additional airports from January 2024.
The inclusion of Salcombe Gin in airport duty-free follows the company's remarkable growth and success in the travel retail sector over the past year. Salcombe Distilling Co. has formed strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Harding+ onboard P&O Cruises, Carnival UK (P&O Cruises & Cunard) and Virgin Atlantic, establishing a strong presence in the travel retail market. The availability of Salcombe Gin in airport duty-free not only signifies a significant achievement for the brand but also strengthens its position in the export market.
Angus Lugsdin, Co-founder and Director of Salcombe Distilling Co., says; "We are very proud and excited to offer our exceptional gins to travellers through our collaboration with World Duty Free. This expansion marks a new chapter in our journey, allowing us to share the unique taste of Salcombe Gin with a wider audience”.
Salcombe Distilling Co will be providing free sampling at all of the airports throughout December.