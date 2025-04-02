Isle of Mull Cheese has issued a recall for its Hebridean Blue cheese due to the presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC).
The affected batch has the code 8051224 and a best-before date of April 10, 2025.
Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product, explaining the recall and advising customers on what to do if they have purchased it.
STEC can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhoea. In severe cases, it can lead to haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a serious condition that may result in kidney failure and can be fatal.
Customers are urged to check if they have purchased the affected batch by noting the batch code or best-before date. The product can be returned to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.