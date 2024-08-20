“Some years later, in the Summer of 2016 MANdate was born. The meaning of a mandate is a ‘given instruction’ but we also chose it as the name for our group where men can simply get together to talk, listen and grow. The first MANdate was a picturesque walk in the sunshine around the beautiful Snapes Point near Salcombe. Now, eight years and a multitude of gatherings later, we are 'stepping up and stepping out' with a conference open to any men around Devon... and beyond!Many of us are Christians but we're all very different and on our own personal journeys through life. Getting together allows us the freedom and the opportunity to get to know each other on a deeper and more significant level, exploring our own faith where there is one or finding out more about faith where there isn't.”