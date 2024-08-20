Captain Dominic McCall, Master - PS Waverley, shared his excitement about the upcoming visit: "We are thrilled to bring Waverley back to Plymouth and the South West after such a long absence. This visit is particularly special as it includes an historic meeting with the Kingswear Castle on the River Dart. Our crew are very much looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard to experience the unique charm and history of the World's last seagoing paddle steamer."