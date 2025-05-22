The inquest into the death of Terence Albert Devereux, who died at HMP Channings Wood on 24 May 2020, has concluded at Plymouth Cononer’s Court.
Mr Devereux, 32, died as a result of his own actions following a history of self-harm and suicide attempts.
A jury found HMP Channings Wood and Devon Partnership Trust had mitigated Mr Devereux’s risk to low, though may not have fully appreciated the increased risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coroner Arrow read to the court that Devereux had suffered from Schizoaffective Personality Disorder. He also had a turbulent relationship with drug misuse but was sober at the time of his death.
In 2019, Devereux began serving a three year sentence after pleading guilty for attempted robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm, battery, burglary, and four counts of criminal damage.