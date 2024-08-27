An inquest has been opened into the death of a Belgium fisherman who was killed when he was struck by a pulley on board a vessel off the South Devon coast.
Michael Hubert, from Ostend, suffered the fatal head injury 27 miles south west of Salcombe, Devon, in December 2023.
Salcombe lifeboat was called out to the boat and landed the 23 year old's body at their south Devon home port.
The assistant coroner for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay Alison Longhorn said Michael died from blunt force injury to the head, neck and chest.
A full inquest will be held at a later date.