Information sought on reported migrant landing

Devon and Cornwall Police say the suspected migrants who reportedly landed at Slapton Beach in Dartmouth early yesterday morning have not yet been located.

Police were contacted at around 7.10am yesterday with reports of a boat having landed and dropping off approximately 12 people.

It has also been reported that these people were subsequently taken to two waiting vehicles which then immediately left the area.

A police spokesperson said: “A large policing response was sent to the area following this incident being reported to us, but at this time no arrests have been made and those who landed on the beach, currently believed to be migrants, have yet to have been located.

“Our initial report states that those who landed on the beach were immediately taken into two vehicles that were waiting near-by and which immediately left the area.

“The vehicles are described as a silver people carrier with blacked out windows, and the second vehicle a black people carrier.

“We would also ask anyone who lives in this area of Dartmouth and near Slapton Sands to check dashcams and CCTV and to contact us immediately if they have any footage that can assist.”

The case has been handed on to other agencies who deal with immigration.