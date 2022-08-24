Information sought about missing Kingsbridge woman
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 24th August 2022 10:41 am
Share
(Gemma Sloane )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A 71 year old Kingsbridge woman has gone missing.
Margaret Murton was wearing a beige raincoat and was last seen around 10.30am yesterday morning walking towards The Hen House on Coombe Lane.
She may have been catching a bus to Plymouth.
If you have any information about Margaret, please contact the police.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |