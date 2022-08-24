Information sought about missing Kingsbridge woman

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Wednesday 24th August 2022 10:41 am
[email protected]
Share
Margaret Murton
(Gemma Sloane )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A 71 year old Kingsbridge woman has gone missing.

Margaret Murton was wearing a beige raincoat and was last seen around 10.30am yesterday morning walking towards The Hen House on Coombe Lane.

She may have been catching a bus to Plymouth.

If you have any information about Margaret, please contact the police.

More About:

Kingsbridgepolice
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0