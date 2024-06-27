DRAMATIC images of a milk-tanker fire on the A38 have been released by firefighters.
One appliance from Newton Abbot, as well as the town's Environmental Protection Unit (EPU), was mobilised to the incident, which took place near Forder Lane on Tuesday, June 25, through to the early hours of Wednesday.
The tanker was carrying 8000 litres of milk and was currently well alight upon the arrival of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue’s finest.
Fortunately, the tanker did not rupture, and thus the milk was contained.
‘Although milk doesn't sound particularly dangerous, it can pose a serious environmental hazard should it enter a water course’ a spokesman for Newton Abbot Fire Station said.
‘This is because it effectively removes oxygen from the water, resulting in the death of marine life.
‘So whilst the other crews dealt with the fire, Newton crews established the location of the nearest water courses and put plans in place to ensure that no milk could reach them’ the spokesman added.
Crews used the following equipment to extinguish the fire: four breathing apparatus; one 51ml compressed foam jet; one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.