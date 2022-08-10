IN PICTURES: Littlehempston Dog Show
DR DOLITTLE and the ‘Devon Dog Lady’ graced the annual Littlehempston Fun Dog Show to cast their eyes over the well-groomed canine pals in attendance.
Under a blazing sun, villagers gathered at the community meadow decked with left over jubilee bunting to enjoy the popular pooch show.
Judy Comer-Calder, aka the ‘Devon Dog Lady,’ offered advice to dog handlers before Judge Dr Dolittle (aka Gaynor Judge) and her assistant Helena Penfold put the canines and owners through their paces.
Opening the show was the best handler under 12 class, and despite being some of the less experienced entrants the children rose to the occasion by showing off a wide range of skills.
Young Maggie and her dog Peg ultimately impressed the judges the most and was rightfully rewarded for her efforts.
The second dog class was no less technical - dog with the best trick.
With so many different tricks on display, Dr Dolittle and Helena had a hard job picking a winner and ended-up selecting four different dogs, eventually awarding first prize to Otto and his handler Rachel.
One of the show’s youngest dog handlers, Hattie, received the top prize in the dog most like its owner class – with her golden locks judges spotted a definite resemblance between Hattie and her beautiful pooch Winnie.
Edie and Viv were runner ups with their dogs Tilly and Bertie.
The most friendly dog category proved another difficult class to judge as most of the dogs were very happy to be at the show. This may explain why there were three runner-ups – Katy, Siba and Lucy.
First prize however went to Twig and her handler Darcy.
The final class cutest cuddly toy dog resulted in two winners – Masie and her handler Issy, and Bertie and his owner Zayn.
Organiser Alfie Penfold said: “The judges decided they could not possibly select a winner when combining the living toy dog variety with the stuffed cuddly toy variety, which was the reason for two worthy winners.”
Alfie added: “After last year’s success, it was decided to expand this year’s event by providing a lot more refreshments, cakes, a raffle and tombola.
“There was even a Pimms stall for those that enjoyed drinking Pimms at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the year.
“Bunting from the Jubilee celebrations was used to good effect and helped transform the community meadow into a spectacular venue for the dog show.”
