New figures from the Department for Education show that many Devon pupils with additional needs who sat their Key Stage 2 (KS2) tests this summer performed better than the national average.
Results for Devon pupils with special educational needs (SEN) who are receiving additional support in the classroom show improvement on last year’s scores in science, grammar, punctuation, spelling, maths, and reading. Fifty-eight per cent of Devon pupils with SEN support met the expected standard in science, compared to the national average of 54 per cent. In reading, 52 per cent of pupils met the standard, exceeding the national average of 48 per cent.
Additionally, many pupils with Educational Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) also performed above the national average.
The tests, known as SATs, are taken alongside teacher assessments to ensure that individual pupils have the necessary support as they transition to secondary school. These assessments play a vital role in helping educators understand how best to assist students in their continued development.
Councillor Lois Samuel, Cabinet Member for services supporting children and young people with SEND, commented on the positive outcomes:
“We want all of our Devon schools to be places that enable young people to thrive and achieve as much as they can. So, to see year-on-year improvement in these results, especially where we are exceeding the national average, is great news and reflects how hard our children have been working.
“Well done to all our SEN pupils who sat their KS2 tests this summer. And a special thank you to our primary school teachers and assistants who work tirelessly to support our children’s success.”