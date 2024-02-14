Salcombe action-woman Imogen Yeoman is preparing to run this year’s London Marathon to raise vital funds and awareness for people with head and neck diseases.
Immy will be taking to the streets of London in April to support the Get A-Head Charitable Trust – a national charity which funds research, equipment and education to improve the lives of people with head and neck diseases, particularly cancer.
It will be the third time that the 49-year-old has raced the London Marathon in support of the charity, which helped her brother Edward Bromwich when he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
The charity has also supported her other brother Tom Bromwich and her nieces and nephews, who all had to undergo preventative surgery after it was discovered they carried a rare gene which could potentially lead to thyroid cancer.
Immy said: “GAH is extremely important to us as a family.
“The phenomenal support, professionalism and help that they have been able to offer my nieces, nephews and brothers is something I will always be so grateful for.
“Thyroid cancer has impacted my siblings and their children on a daily basis but without the surgeries and support things could be very different.”
Tom, who is currently the chair of trustees at Get A-Head, said he was incredibly proud of his sister’s achievements and her ongoing support for the charity.
He said: “Immy is a remarkable athlete and no stranger to physical challenges having run 15 marathons during her lifetime.
She has also completed two full Ironman events, two half Ironmans, an ultra marathon – 100km over two days – and several shorter triathlons.
“She gives every event her absolute best shot and we are hugely grateful for her continued support and taking the time to train for this year’s London Marathon.
“Immy has seen first-hand the impact that head and neck cancer can have on families and knows that every pound raised through the charity will be put to good use to support people battling with head and neck diseases.”
Visit: www.getahead.org.uk/