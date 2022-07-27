If you were thinking of catching a train today, forget it!
Train (GWR )
Nationally around 40,000 RMT members are on strike affecting 14 train operators.
In areas where trains are running only 20 per cent of normal services are operating.
The strike is over pay, jobs and conditions and the next strike will be this Saturday (July 30).
