HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend the 13th annual Culm Valley Model Railway Show at Willand Village Hall on Saturday, September 16.
The Show begins at 10am and runs until 4.30pm and is a firm favourite with enthusiasts and those who want a family day out.
Children will be able to drive the little blue engine and his friends along a double track Soldor railway layout, through tunnels and under bridges, doing a little shunting on the way.
For the really young ones there are buttons to press to work windmills and trams.
Afterwards, the children will be presented with a certificate to prove that they really are a train driver.
The Show will feature 14 amazing layouts featuring not just the railways of Britain but also those from the continent and in a variety of gauges.
Many of the layouts will be new to Mid Devon, coming from as far away as South Wales.
In addition, there will be a display of larger real steam locos for those that enjoy precision engineering.
The trade stand will be Harvey’s Hobbies, with a variety of second-hand trains for sale at excellent prices.
Club Secretary Peter Fosberry said: “Each year we have around 500 visitors, both enthusiasts and families.
"There is free parking and admission is just £5 for adults and £1.50 for children.
"Disabled access is good, ideal for wheelchair bound visitors to most of the hall.
"There will be a station buffet to keep visitors well-fed with bacon baps, sandwiches, cakes, teas and coffees etc.
"We look forward to welcoming you on September 16."
For sat nav directions to Willand Village Hall follow EX15 2PL.
For further information about the show or the club visit the website: www.cvmrc.co.uk .