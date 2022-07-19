Huge turnout for Bantham swim event

AT the weekend 1,150 swimmers returned to the area of outstanding natural beauty that is Bantham in south Devon - to take part in wild swimming’s most iconic event, the Bantham Swoosh and the inaugural Bantham Boomerang.

On Saturday, July 16, swimmers took to the water for the Swoosh, a world class 6km swim. Hosted by Swim Collective, the event returned to the water for the first time since the pandemic.

The Swoosh is set in the shallow, sandy bottomed waters of the Avon estuary, where swimmers enjoyed clear views of the riverbed for much of the route. Named for its invigorating finish, the event ended in a ‘swoosh’, as the tide funneled through a narrow section of the river, propelling swimmers up to four times their usual swimming speed – the perfect introduction to open water swimming.

Swimmer James Russell (35) from Somerset commented; “What’s not to love about the Swoosh? The whole idea that I can do something as amazing as this event, in such a beautiful area and raise money for disabled children to swim is just perfect in my mind.”

Friday evening welcomed the brand new Bantham Boomerang event to the wild swimming calendar. The ‘big sister’ to the Swoosh, participants started from the famous Bantham Beach at dusk and were challenged to swim upriver as far as they could before the tide turned, when they too turned downriver with the outgoing tide and finished off with a celebratory beach BBQ.

Two university friends Cora Marks (25) from Cheddar and Ellen Cricks (29) from Cardiff, completed the inaugural Boomerang and loved it; “We’ve both been into outdoor swimming for a fair few years. Now we live in different parts of the country, we sign up for events like the Boomerang so we can swim together.

“The atmosphere has been incredible, everyone is so supportive and we chatted to many as we swam to keep us all motivated. We will be back next year!”

The 100% not for profit events raise funds for Level Water, a charity using the power of swimming to improve the lives of children with disabilities.

This year also welcomed the Mini Swoosh, with children ages eight to 15 taking to the water to complete a 1km open water swim. Amongst the 40 children involved, were a number of youngsters who have been supported through Level Water.

Mark Fox from Level Water said “The reason Level Water run these events is that the money raised pays for swimming lessons for disabled and underprivileged kids. Seeing the children in the water motivates all the swimmers involved and shows the reality of what their fundraising helps to achieve. The Mini Swoosh has been absolutely magical - we have six families with children with disabilities getting in the water - one child who is in a wheelchair will take a ride in a boat, but he’s on the water and that’s good enough for us.

“We have been saying to all those taking part, if you’re having a rough time out there swimming and not sure if you’re going to make it to the end, just think of all the kids you’re helping to get in the water.”

Mum Jess Goodman from Cheltenham joined son Noah, 7 in the Mini Swoosh; “For kids like Noah who can’t kick a football or pick up a rugby ball, swimming is the sport that has given him such a freedom, he absolutely loves it and can’t wait for his next lesson. We swim at the Chamwell Centre in Gloucester and recently Noah was for the first time able to show off to his sporty mates.

“We couldn’t do any of this without Level Water, they really make such a difference to Noah’s life.”