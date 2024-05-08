The HSBC branch in Kingsbridge has closed for a two-week refit.
The branch, located on Fore Street, will remain closed while it undergoes internal building work from today (May 8) until 9.30am on Wednesday, May 22.
Suzanne King, HSBC UK’s local director, explained that the branch would be “getting a refresh”, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines.
In the meantime, customers will be able to continue using their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions.
Mobile and online banking will also be available 24/7 as well as the HSBC contact centre.
In addition, the bank will be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Kingsbridge Library on Ilbert Road on Friday, May 10, between 9.30am and 2.30pm, and on May 14 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, where staff will be on hand to give advice to customers.
The HSBC branch in Paignton will remain open during this time.