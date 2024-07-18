When Dartmouth man Howard Wicks was just 16 he had a catastrophic stroke which left him with Locked-in syndrome.
It is a rare disorder of the nervous system which leaves people paralysed except for the muscles that control eye movement.
Howard uses an eye gaze computer and with it has written a book with over 50,000 words called Hope: Facing the depths of Adversity which is due out on Saturday July 27.
Howard said: “As soon as I gained the ability to type back in 2012 the idea of writing a biographical book came instantly to mind.
“I began drafting parts of my days onto computer every few nights now 12 years later the book is finally complete.
“As the time has passed and there has been no noticeable improvement in my condition the scope of the book has expanded.
“My book recounts the first four years following my stroke.
“The initial chapter introduces the reader to my life before the stroke, allowing them to understand who I was.
“The book concludes with my transition from a hospital setting to community life.”
As well as an author Howard is the Founder and Managing Trustee of the Locked-in Trust Charity, is an inspirational motivational speaker, employs nine members of staff to be his delegated arms and legs, is a BETA tester for Smart box Assistive Technology and created his own eye language called Eyecation.
Howard continues: “Being locked-in has been extremely frustrating and one of the most challenging aspects has been my limited ability to communicate.
“When I first became locked-in I was only able to use my eye movements to indicate yes or no.
“Over time I was able to expand my dictionary to include more options.
“I had my staff write them down on the whiteboard to help everyone remember.
Howard then created the Locked-in Trust: “I began to focus on sharing my experiences and knowledge as well as my dictionary to help others.”
Howard’s book launch is at Kingsbridge Library between 10am and 1pm on Saturday July 27.
It’s a chance to meet Howard and buy his book which will also be on sale on Amazon.