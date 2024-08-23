Devon County Council want to make finding suitable childcare for your child as easy as possible.
However old your child or young person is, from babies to older children, you can search for nurseries, after school clubs, childminders, holiday clubs and more on their 'Find Childcare in Devon' website.
You can also use Ofsted’s ‘Find an inspection report’ facility to find childcare providers and childminders in your area and see how they are performing.
If you are unable to find suitable childcare, please let us know as we may be able to help. We can advise, search and sometimes liaise with childcare providers on your behalf, to help you find the childcare you need.
You can get in touch by completing our online form, by calling 01392 383000 and asking for Early Years and Childcare Service or by emailing [email protected].