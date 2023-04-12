South West Water is urging customers to reduce non-essential water usage by extending the Temporary Use Ban, otherwise known as a hosepipe ban, which is already in place in Cornwall and parts of North Devon, to other parts of Devon.
The restrictions are being introduced to protect supplies following lower than average levels of rainfall last year and throughout February.
The hosepipe ban will apply to customers in South West Water’s Roadford supply area which includes Ivybridge and will come into effect from Tuesday April 25 2023 at midnight.
While South West Water has taken every precaution to prevent further restrictions being required, Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly remain officially in drought status as declared by the Environment Agency.
Reservoir levels fell to their lowest recorded level last year and storage at Roadford Lake is currently around 27% lower than it was at the same time in 2022, the equivalent to nearly 3,800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Activities covered by the hosepipe ban include using hosepipes to water gardens or clean cars.
Customers can still undertake the above activities without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can; or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole, for example.
The company is supporting the region’s customers, businesses and visitors in reducing non-essential water use through its Save Every Drop campaign, as well as working hard to protect supplies, including investing an additional £75 million this year in water resilience schemes. Businesses and farmers, Blue Badge users and those on the SWW priority register are not affected by the restrictions.