‘‘I first stood as a District Councillor is 1999. I had two young boys who played football and it was when Devon FA introduced six-a-side football but didn’t provide any pitches. I couldn’t get one in Woolwell so decided to stand for election and yes the first thing I got was a six-a-side pitch in Woolwell. Nicky is on the Executive and has the portfolio for IT and Customer services. She is now leader of the main opposition group and believes her vast experience of being a Councillor will help new members in her group.